Plane crashes in Florida woods after losing power, deputies say

Officials are investigating after a small plane crashed in Volusia County early Friday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a Cessna 172 lost power and crashed in the woods off Marsh Road in Lake George State Forest, a protected state forest located in northwestern Volusia County, deputies said.

The pilot, who was the only person on the plane, walked away from the crash with minor injuries.

The single-engine plane was reportedly traveling to DeLand from Slidell, Louisiana.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified.