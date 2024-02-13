Shocking new dashcam video shows the moment a plane came crashing down onto a Florida highway last week.

The video shows the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet falling from the sky and bursting into flames after crashing onto Interstate 75 in Naples on Friday afternoon.

Several vehicles immediately came to a stop and people were seen getting out of their cars and heading toward the crash site.

Photo: Alfonso Del Nodal

Two of the five people on board the plane were killed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). They were identified as Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park and Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach.

At around 3:10 p.m., the pilot radioed the Naples Air Traffic Control Tower with an emergency stating that he lost both engines and requested an emergency landing, officials said.

The pilot attempted a landing on I-75, resulting in a collision with two vehicles.

Photo: Alfonso Del Nodal

MORE VIDEO : Plane crashes on I-75 in Florida, becomes engulfed in flames

The vehicles that were damaged by the plane were a Nissan Armada and a Chevrolet Silverado truck. The two women traveling in the Armada were not injured, while the driver of the Chevy sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

According to flight records from FlightAware, Flight N823KD departed from The Ohio State University Airport (OSU) at 1:02 p.m. and was scheduled to land at Naples Airport (APF) at 3:12 p.m. OSU is a public airport operated by the university in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State University confirmed in a statement to FOX 35 that the plane is not affiliated with the university. "There is a significant amount of private air traffic at our airport that is not affiliated with the university," a spokesperson said.

The business jet, listed on aircraft rental service Hop-A-Jet's website, accommodates up to 12 passengers.

An investigation is ongoing.