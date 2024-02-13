Expand / Collapse search

Naples plane crash: dashcam video shows fiery landing onto busy Florida interstate

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News

Dashboard video shows plane crash onto interstate

Newly released dashboard video shows a small plane crash onto I-75 in Naples. The fiery crash left two dead.

NAPLES, Fla. - Newly released dashcam video shows the deadly plane crash on I-75 in Naples that killed two people on Friday.

The video, taken by Facebook user Alfonso Del Nodal, shows the jet on a downward trajectory before it skids onto southbound I-75 and exploding. 

vlcsnap-2024-02-13-11h07m15s450.jpg

Five people were aboard the private jet when it slammed into the Florida highway and collided with a vehicle. As seen in the video, black smoke quickly emanated from the crashed plane as it lay on the right side of the southbound lanes. 

vlcsnap-2024-02-13-11h17m23s498.jpg

The two pilots of the aircraft - Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, and second in command Ian Frederick Hoffmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, died in the crash. 

A crew member and two passengers survived the crash, according to officials. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. 