Naples plane crash: dashcam video shows fiery landing onto busy Florida interstate

Newly released dashcam video shows the deadly plane crash on I-75 in Naples that killed two people on Friday.

The video, taken by Facebook user Alfonso Del Nodal, shows the jet on a downward trajectory before it skids onto southbound I-75 and exploding.

Five people were aboard the private jet when it slammed into the Florida highway and collided with a vehicle. As seen in the video, black smoke quickly emanated from the crashed plane as it lay on the right side of the southbound lanes.

The two pilots of the aircraft - Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, and second in command Ian Frederick Hoffmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, died in the crash.

A crew member and two passengers survived the crash, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.