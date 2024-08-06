Pitbull buys naming rights to FIU football stadium in Miami: 'Paws up, Dale!'

article

Florida International University has 305 new reasons to say "Dale!"

Pitbull and FIU Athletics have agreed to a 10-year deal that'll transform the Panthers' home football stadium to "Pitbull Stadium," the university announced Tuesday morning.

"This partnership with FIU is a true honor and a testament to what we can achieve when we work hard," said Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez. "Renaming the stadium isn't just about a name change. It's about inspiring the community, creating opportunities and showing the world that with determination and a clear vision, anything is possible. We're making history together, and we're just getting started. Why dream when you can live it?"

This marks the first-ever artist-branded stadium in the world. Additionally, the "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" artist will be the "first entertainer in history to perform in an athletics facility bearing his name," FIU Athletics said in a press release.

Pitbull will also participate in the FIU football program's "Vice Night," which features Miami-style colors and apparel for sale. This season's Vice Night game is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. against Sam Houston State. It'll be broadcast on ESPNU.

"This is a historic day for FIU Athletics to uniquely partner with a world-renowned artist and amazing person who truly values relationships and his community," FIU Director of Athletics Scott Carr said. "Armando's financial support is program-changing, but him providing a microphone to amplify FIU will be even more beneficial to growing our brand. I couldn't be more excited about our partnership as this will take us to another level. We can now officially say: 'Paws Up, Dale!'"

South Dade Kia will be the presenting sponsor on the field at Pitbull Stadium.

FIU Athletics also shared the following information about Pitbull's philanthropic and community leadership efforts in Miami:

Pitbull has been a longstanding advocate for education. He founded the first SLAM! (Sports Leadership, Arts, and Management) tuition-free public charter school in Miami in 2012. The K-12 schools leverage universal themes such as sports, science, technology, media and more to engage students. SLAM! serves nearly 10,000 students across 14 schools in Florida, Nevada, Georgia, Texas and Arizona. In 2022, SLAM! was 1 of 38 school systems in the world recognized as a System of Distinction for excellence in education by Cognia, a global school improvement and accreditation organization.

Like SLAM!, Pitbull's influence extends beyond the classroom. His newly formed SELF 1st Foundation will serve as an extension of those efforts to bridge opportunity gaps and foster real, tangible impact in underserved communities. SELF 1st, which stands for 'Strengthening Education to Level the Field,' enhances educational access and resources for minority and underserved populations across all levels of education, including college and trade school. The organization seeks to cultivate academic excellence, inspire young minds and create a more equitable society where every individual, regardless of background, has the opportunity to succeed through the transformative power of education.