Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin to perform at Orlando Amway Center

For the first time ever, global musicians Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, and Ricky Martin will perform in Orlando for the Trilogy Tour later this year.

The 19-city tour kicks off on Saturday, October 14 in Washington D.C. and includes a stop in Orlando at the Amway Center on Thursday, November 9.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can also register for pre-sale tickets through Verified Fan through Sunday, June 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans selected to receive an access code may participate in the Verified Fan pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, June 7. Regular general admission tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music as the megastars deliver an electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance and electronic music, backed by exceptional production and state-of-the-art visuals, according to a press release.

Enrique Iglesias

The multi-platinum pop icon is a global superstar recognized for his musical versatility across pop and urban genres in Spanish and English. He has sold more than 180 million albums worldwide, and released 11 studio albums and three greatest hits compilations. He has headlined 10 sold-out world tours and performed in front of more than 10 million fans.

Pitbull

Pitbull is a GRAMMY®-Award-winning international superstar, education advocate, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. With billions of audio streams and video views, plus hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, Pitbull has one of the most impressive careers in music history. In addition to successfully helping establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!), tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he is also co-owner of the NASCAR racing team Trackhouse.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin, a global music icon, is a multi-talented artist known for his accomplishments as a singer, songwriter, actor, and author. He has achieved multiple GRAMMY® Awards and is considered one of the most influential superstars in history, often referred to as the "King of Latin Pop." Throughout his nearly four-decade career, Martin has brought Latin music and culture to the mainstream, paving the way for crossover talent