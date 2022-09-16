Pinellas Park fire lieutenant arrested in Hillsborough child sex sting

article

A lieutenant with the Pinellas Park Fire Department is out of a job following his arrest in an undercover child sex sting in Hillsborough County.

Brian Streeter, 50, was arrested Thursday as part of a week-long undercover human trafficking operation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. He was one of three men apprehended by the sheriff's office.

According to investigators, Streeter was taken into custody after he arranged a meetup with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl, agreeing to pay $60 for sex.

Streeter has worked as a firefighter for the city of Pinellas Park since 2003, officials said.

Shortly after he was processed into the Hillsborough County Jail, Pinellas Park officials notified Street in person that his employment with the city was terminated immediately.

"I am extremely disheartened to learn of the reprehensible acts that are alleged to have been committed by Mr. Streeter. He took an oath to serve our community and betrayed that oath and the trust placed in him as a public servant and a leader in our fire department," said City Manager Bart Diebold in a statement.

Brian Streeter (Courtesy: Pinellas Park Fire Department)

Diebold said Streeter's employment was terminated "due to the seriousness of the allegations against him," adding that the justice system will decide his fate.

"I want to make one thing clear. He does not represent the hard work and dedication our fire department and other city employees provide to the community we serve," Diebold continued. "We will all work hard to regain the trust from our community that Mr. Streeter stole from us."