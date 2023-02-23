Pine Hills shooting: Deputies identify 9-year-old girl, woman killed

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the young girl and woman killed in shootings in Pine Hills Wednesday.

In a tweet Thursday morning, officials said 9-year-old T'yonna Major and 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin were shot and killed by the suspected gunman, 19-year-old Keith Moses.

Moses is also accused of shooting Major's mother and Spectrum News 13's reporter Dylan Lyons and his photographer, Jesse Walden, while they were covering a homicide that happened earlier in the day along Hialeah Street.

Lyons died of his injuries. The child's mother – who has not been identified at this time – and Walden survived the shootings and are receiving treatment at a hospital.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were first called out to Hialeah Street around 11 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Augustin, shot dead at the scene.

Hours after that shooting, Moses, reportedly returned to the neighborhood and ambushed Lyons and Walden, who were reporting on Augustin's murder, while they were in or near their news vehicle, Sheriff John Mina said.

"He returns to the scene. He goes to the vehicle where the news media people are at, he shoots both the people from News 13," the sheriff said.

It was then that Moses went down the road to Harrington Street and shot Major and her mother while they were inside their home.

Moses was found shortly in the area of the two shootings. Deputies found a handgun on Moses after arresting him which they believe will link him to all three shootings.

Investigators said Moses was an acquaintance of Augustin, but there did not appear to be any connection between Moses, the two journalists and the mother and child.

A motive in the shootings was not immediately known.

Authorities said Moses has a lengthy criminal history.

"At 19, he has a lengthy criminal history to include gun charges, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft charges," Mina said during a news conference Wednesday. FOX 35 is working to confirm additional details and gather additional information.

Moses is expected to make a first appearance before a judge Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.