Daytona Beach man accused of sledgehammer attack and teen’s throat slashing, police say

The Brief A man accused of slashing a teen's throat is also facing an aggravated battery charge after a man reported being hit in the face with a sledgehammer. A Daytona Beach store cashier said Jermaine Lynn Long, 44, entered her store with a sledgehammer and chased a man around with it. Long is also accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after a teen experienced his throat cut.



A man accused of slashing a teen's throat on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk is also suspected of hitting a man with a sledgehammer earlier the same day.

What we know:

Jermaine Lynn Long, 44, was arrested on Feb. 14 after Daytona Beach Police said he slashed open a teen boy's throat with an edged weapon on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk. Police were dispatched to the area around 10:08 p.m. The boy, 13, was transported to the hospital for treatment. Long is facing an aggravated battery charge in connection to that incident.

Read more: Teen survives random throat-slashing attack on Daytona Beach Boardwalk, authorities say

Reported assault hours earlier

Earlier in the day, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported assault and battery of a man, claiming Long hit him with a sledgehammer and chased him around a store.

A 7-Eleven cashier, who witnessed the attack, told officers that she knows the victim, who "never causes any problems," the arrest affidavit said. The cashier said she knows Long as well, telling officers he frequents the store and that she's had past issues with him.

‘Hit in the face with a sledgehammer’

The victim reportedly ran into the store screaming, saying to call 911 because Long attacked him, the employee told officers.

The woman told officers Long ran into a store with a sledgehammer over his shoulder and was about to swing it at the man. The man told the cashier that Long hit the man in the face with the sledgehammer, she told police. He ran into the store in a effort to get away from Long, the cashier said.

The man didn't have any major injuries, the report said.

When officers found Long, he had the sledgehammer with him, the report said.

Long is facing an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge in connection to the incident.