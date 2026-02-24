Orlando approves $6.8M 'eyes in the sky' drone program to speed up emergency response

The Brief Orlando City Council has authorized a $6.83 million contract amendment with Axon Enterprise to launch a "Drone as a First Responder" program. The program will deploy 11 drones across 9 rooftop docking stations, covering areas from downtown Orlando to Lake Nona with a 2- to 3-minute response goal. During a seven-week trial at OPD headquaters, a single drone beat officers to the scene on 33% of calls and provided critical information in 97% of cases.



The Orlando Police Department is trading traditional patrols for high-tech surveillance in the first critical minutes of an emergency.

The Orlando City Council on Monday greenlit a nearly $7 million expansion of the city's drone capabilities, positioning Orlando alongside tech-forward hubs like Dallas, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.

The Drone as a First Responder (DFR) program uses automated drones housed in rooftop docking stations. When a 911 call comes in, these drones launch immediately — often arriving on scene while patrol officers are still navigating traffic.

The program utilizes Axon Prepared technology, allowing drone pilots to listen to 911 calls in real-time.

What they're saying:

"We live in a very safe city, but it doesn't mean there isn't crime, and we want to respond to that and be proactive," said Tom Keen, District 1 Orlando Commissioner. "The opportunity to use a drone gets us there quicker."

"They can see it in real time and decide if they need to dispatch a fire truck or a tow truck and get that traffic moving," he said. "It's the same software that provides the body-worn camera and vehicle cameras, so that technology is there...they already have a way of taking it, retrieving, and safeguarding it so that info is secure."

"I absolutely love it—as far as safety, crime-wise I think it's awesome, I love it," said Edna McCall, a Florida resident. "You can get a picture of what's going on—it's definitely needed—why not!?"

What's next:

The city will now begin the rollout of the nine docking sites.

The multi-million dollar contract includes a "tech-refresh" clause, ensuring that the drones are replaced every two and a half years and the docking stations every five years to keep the department at the cutting edge of surveillance technology.

While the program is set to expand rapidly, OPD maintains that the drones will be governed by state law and used strictly for specific 911 calls, rather than random patrols or mass surveillance.