Winter Park shooting update: Person involved comes forward, police say

By
Published  February 24, 2026 1:36pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • After a shooting on February 17 in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue, 18-year-old J’Vion Raishon Giorgio May-Taylor died from his injuries at a local hospital.
    • Following the incident, the Winter Park Police Department sought the public's help to gather information and investigate the shooting.
    • On February 24, authorities announced that an individual involved in the case had come forward to the department.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A person in connection to a shooting in Winter Park last week has come forward, police reported. 

What we know:

On Feb. 17, the Winter Park Police Department responded to the 600 block of Railroad Avenue after gunshots were reported in the area. Officers arrived, finding a man – identified as J’Vion Raishon Giorgio May-Taylor, 18 – on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. 

The department asked for public assistance in gathering information regarding the incident. 

On Feb. 24, the department announced a person involved in the shooting came forward. 

What's next:

Winter Park Police continue to seek information from any witnesses of the incident. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Winter Park Police at 407-644-1313 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Winter Park Police Department. 

