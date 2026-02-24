Winter Park shooting update: Person involved comes forward, police say

The Brief After a shooting on February 17 in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue, 18-year-old J’Vion Raishon Giorgio May-Taylor died from his injuries at a local hospital. Following the incident, the Winter Park Police Department sought the public's help to gather information and investigate the shooting. On February 24, authorities announced that an individual involved in the case had come forward to the department.



A person in connection to a shooting in Winter Park last week has come forward, police reported.

What we know:

On Feb. 17, the Winter Park Police Department responded to the 600 block of Railroad Avenue after gunshots were reported in the area. Officers arrived, finding a man – identified as J’Vion Raishon Giorgio May-Taylor, 18 – on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The department asked for public assistance in gathering information regarding the incident.

On Feb. 24, the department announced a person involved in the shooting came forward.

What's next:

Winter Park Police continue to seek information from any witnesses of the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Winter Park Police at 407-644-1313 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).