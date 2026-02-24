Winter Park shooting update: Person involved comes forward, police say
WINTER PARK, Fla. - A person in connection to a shooting in Winter Park last week has come forward, police reported.
What we know:
On Feb. 17, the Winter Park Police Department responded to the 600 block of Railroad Avenue after gunshots were reported in the area. Officers arrived, finding a man – identified as J’Vion Raishon Giorgio May-Taylor, 18 – on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.
The department asked for public assistance in gathering information regarding the incident.
On Feb. 24, the department announced a person involved in the shooting came forward.
What's next:
Winter Park Police continue to seek information from any witnesses of the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Winter Park Police at 407-644-1313 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Winter Park Police Department.