Pilots accused of defrauding John Travolta-led aviation company

One pilot is in jail, and another is on the lam after detectives say they defrauded John Travolta’s aviation company of nearly $800,000 between October 2021 and July 2023.

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office report says the two pilots, Jean-Paul LaCruz-Romero and Jorden Coursey, worked for Travolta’s company, Constellation Productions. The pilots were given company credit cards to buy fuel.

A coworker of theirs contacted the authorities when he noticed the charges on those cards weren’t adding up. Investigators found invoices with inflated charges from Lux Fuels, a company owned by LaCruz-Romero’s wife. Money from Lux Fuels’ account was transferred to a company called JPL Aviation, which LaCruz-Romero owns.

MORE HEADLINES:

It also went to a second pilot, Jorden Coursey.

Now, LaCruz-Romero is in the Marion County jail, charged with money laundering, grand theft, and fraud.