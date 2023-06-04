Photos: Young bear spotted in tree at Lake Eola

Florida's wildlife officials are on their way to Lake Eola after a young bear was spotted in a tree on Saturday.

According to an Instagram post from Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani, the area surrounding the bear has been roped off as the Florida Wildlife Commission makes its way to the park.

Pictures sent to FOX 35 from Randy Davison capture the bear hanging out in the tree.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Randy Davison

FOX 35 has reached out to the Orlando Police Department and the FWC for more information.

In late April, another juvenile bear was spotted wandering around Central Florida near Altamonte Springs. The bear was also spotted in College Park, but was later hit and killed by a car in the early morning hours.

Black bear sightings are reported every year in downtown Orlando. FWC officials said residents should always stay aware of their surroundings, keep an eye on their pets, and walk dogs on a short leash. Downtown Orlando residents and business owners are also being asked to secure garbage cans and other possible food sources for bears.