Expand / Collapse search

Photos, videos show hail storms moving across Central Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Central Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News for live updates

Strong to severe storms once again moved across parts of Central Florida on Wednesday bringing with them damaging winds, damaging hail, and rain downpours. In some spots, piles of hail blanketed roadways, freeways, roofs, and peoples' yards.

Here are some of the top photos and videos that were shared with us.

Image 1 of 2

Credit: Rhonda Zoe Macconell in Sanford

West Melbourne resident Charles Westerfield sent FOX 35 a video of hail raining down Wednesday afternoon: 

Hail rains down in West Melbourne

FOX 35 viewer sent a video of hail pouring down in West Melbourne Wednesday

Another FOX 35 viewer, Stephanie Scribner, in West Melbourne sent footage of more hail:

More hail falling in West Melbourne Wednesday

A FOX 35 viewer sends a video of hail coming down right outside her front door

Dangerous hailstorm blankets also ravaged I-95 in Brevard County: 

Watch: Dangerous hailstorm blankets I-95 highway in Florida

Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Florida was covered in hail after strong storms moved across Central Florida Wednesday afternoon.

Footage from Grant Valkaria shows the hail pouring down in a backyard and into a swimming pool:

Video shows hail downpour over swimming pool in Central Florida

Hail is pouring across Brevard County and one viewer, Grant Valkaria, captured it in his backyard

Photos out of West Melbourne show a fence destroyed following the storm: 

Image 1 of 2

Credit: Jeff Cobb

The photo gallery below shows the widespread damage so far: 

Image 1 of 6

Credit: Nancy Maloney