Photos, videos show hail storms moving across Central Florida

Strong to severe storms once again moved across parts of Central Florida on Wednesday bringing with them damaging winds, damaging hail, and rain downpours. In some spots, piles of hail blanketed roadways, freeways, roofs, and peoples' yards.

Here are some of the top photos and videos that were shared with us.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Rhonda Zoe Macconell in Sanford

West Melbourne resident Charles Westerfield sent FOX 35 a video of hail raining down Wednesday afternoon:

Another FOX 35 viewer, Stephanie Scribner, in West Melbourne sent footage of more hail:

Dangerous hailstorm blankets also ravaged I-95 in Brevard County:

Footage from Grant Valkaria shows the hail pouring down in a backyard and into a swimming pool:

Photos out of West Melbourne show a fence destroyed following the storm:

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Jeff Cobb

The photo gallery below shows the widespread damage so far: