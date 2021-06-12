PHOTOS: SUV crashes through window of Central Florida restaurant

article

An SUV crashed through the window of a restaurant in Lake Mary on Saturday morning.

Photos taken by Brandon Rosendahl show the dark-colored Lexus half-way inside the F&D Cantina in the Colonialtown Plaza. Glass was shattered all around the scene.

Courtesy: Brandon Rosendahl

Courtesy: Brandon Rosendahl

No word on if anyone was hurt.

