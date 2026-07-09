Photos: SpaceX launch creates 'space jellyfish' effect in Florida sky

The Brief SpaceX sent another batch of satellites into space from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday. The exhaust from the company's Falcon 9 rocket left "space jellyfish" in the sky. FOX 35 viewers sent in photos they captured of the unusual sight.



SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on Thursday.

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But the early morning launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station left an unusual sight in the sky.

FOX 35 viewers sent in pictures of "space jellyfish."

What is a "space jellyfish"?

The effect is created when the sunlight reflects off the exhaust from the rocket. The result was a glowing, bulb-like cloud.

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Viewer photos of "space jellyfish"

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A "space jellyfish" appears in the sky over DeBary after a SpaceX launch early Thursday. (Credit: Randall Smith)