Photos: SpaceX launch creates 'space jellyfish' effect in Florida sky
SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on Thursday.
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But the early morning launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station left an unusual sight in the sky.
FOX 35 viewers sent in pictures of "space jellyfish."
What is a "space jellyfish"?
The effect is created when the sunlight reflects off the exhaust from the rocket. The result was a glowing, bulb-like cloud.
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Viewer photos of "space jellyfish"
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A "space jellyfish" appears in the sky over DeBary after a SpaceX launch early Thursday. (Credit: Randall Smith)
The Source: This story was written with information from SpaceX and viewer photos.