Tavares barge ignites during fireworks show, city says

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The Brief Fire officials were quickly able to extinguish the fire, city officials said. There were no injuries reported in the incident.



The City of Tavares saw more fireworks than it bargained for on Saturday night during a Fourth of July celebration.

City officials said one of the fireworks on the launch barge unexpectedly ignited during the fireworks show near Wooton Park, causing a fire in the area.

Fire officials were already on scene and able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to officials.

There were no injuries in the incident, officials said.

City officials said the barge has since been secured.