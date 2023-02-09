Photos: Large Florida turtle saved from Daytona Beach storm drain

article

A turtle was saved after getting stuck in a storm drain in Daytona Beach.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department came to the rescue after a Florida soft shell turtle found itself in a bit of a struggle.

Firefighters were able to retrieve the turtle and release it into a nearby pond.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Daytona Beach Fire Department

The Florida Soft shell turtle can be found throughout Florida, southern Georgia, and southeastern South Carolina. They live in ponds, streams, marshes, and sometimes in drainage ditches, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They prefer areas with muddy or sandy bottoms because they like to submerge themselves in the sand or mud at the bottom of the bodies of water — except during winter.