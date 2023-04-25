Photos: Hail falls in Lake County as severe storms move across Florida

Livestream FOX 35 News

Did it snow in Florida on Tuesday? Nope, but it sure looked like some spots in Central Florida received a dusting as severe storms quickly dropped piles of hail in Lake County.

Trained weather spotters reported hail – between golf ball-sized and baseball-sized hail – as well as downed trees as severe storms moved across the area Tuesday afternoon. Here are some of the photos and videos YOU shared with us.

Help us tell the weather story: Send your weather photos and videos to FOX35Tips@FOX.com.