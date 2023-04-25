Expand / Collapse search

Photos: Hail falls in Lake County as severe storms move across Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Did it snow in Florida on Tuesday? Nope, but it sure looked like some spots in Central Florida received a dusting as severe storms quickly dropped piles of hail in Lake County.

Trained weather spotters reported hail – between golf ball-sized and baseball-sized hail – as well as downed trees as severe storms moved across the area Tuesday afternoon. Here are some of the photos and videos YOU shared with us.

Watch: Hail covers driveway in Lake County

Kenneth shared this video with FOX 35 of hail falling in Clermont, Florida. Severe storms moved through the area on Tuesday afternoon prompting severe weather warnings.

Hail blankets neighborhood in Clermont, Florida

Severe weather is moving across Central Florida bringing the possibility of heavy rain, lightning, strong wind gusts, and small hail. These are photos and a video of hail in Clermont, Florida, taken by FOX 35 viewer Tyler Rice.

Photo credit: Dennis Parsons in Clermont, Florida