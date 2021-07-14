PHOTOS: Car crashes into home in Ocala

article

It was a scary sight on Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed through the wall of a home in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the home at the intersection of SE 14th Street and SE 22nd Avenue around 1 p.m.

"Much to their surprise, crews arrived to find a vehicle partially driven through the wall of a residence," officials said.

Fortunately, no major injuries were reported. The driver was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the incident is to be determined.

