PHOTOS: Car crashes into home in Ocala
article
OCALA, Fla. - It was a scary sight on Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed through the wall of a home in Ocala.
Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the home at the intersection of SE 14th Street and SE 22nd Avenue around 1 p.m.
MORE NEWS: Norwegian Cruise Line sues Florida over vaccine passport ban
Ocala Fire Rescue
Ocala Fire Rescue
"Much to their surprise, crews arrived to find a vehicle partially driven through the wall of a residence," officials said.
Fortunately, no major injuries were reported. The driver was transported to the hospital.
Advertisement
The cause of the incident is to be determined.