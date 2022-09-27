Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
7
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Pfizer asks FDA to approve omicron COVID-19 booster shots for 5- to 11-year-olds

Published 
Health
Associated Press
Childrens Covid-19 Vaccinations article

FILE - A young girl gets a COVID-19 vaccination in San Jose, Calif., on June 21, 2022. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to expand the use of its updated COVID-19 booster shot to children ages 5 to 11.

Elementary school-aged children already received kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s original vaccine, a third of the dose given to everyone 12 and older -- two primary shots plus a booster.

If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, they would start getting a kid-sized dose of the new omicron-targeted formula when it is time for their booster.

FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said last week he expected a decision on boosters for that age group soon.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech also announced a new study of the omicron-focused booster in even younger children, those ages 6 months through 4 years, to test different doses.

Updated boosters made by both Pfizer and rival Moderna rolled out earlier this month for everyone 12 and older. They’re a tweak to vaccines that already have saved millions of lives -- a combination or "bivalent" shot that contains half the original recipe and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron relatives responsible for most of today’s COVID-19 cases.

FDA approves tweaked COVID booster to target variants

U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain.

The hope is that the modified boosters will help tamp down continuing COVID-19 cases and blunt another winter surge. As of last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 4.4 million Americans had gotten an updated booster so far.

RELATED: Should I get the new COVID booster and flu shot at the same time? Your questions, answered