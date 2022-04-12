Petey the dog marks one year at Halifax Humane Society, still waiting for his forever home

article

Are you looking to adopt a dog? A four-legged friend at a shelter in Daytona Beach is looking for his forever home – and recently marked one year at the shelter.

Meet Petey.

He is believed to be over 10 years old and is considered a large, mixed breed, according to his online profile. He is also neutered.

Barry KuKes, marketing director at Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach, said Petey hit the year mark on March 26, but really needs to find his home outside of the shelter.

His ideal home does not have other animals or kids younger than ten, he said, because Petey can be protective of his food and toys. However, "he is great with people and older kids."

His adoption fee is $35.

Visit www.halifaxhumanesociety.org for more information on Petey and the other animals that are available for adoption.