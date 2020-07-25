Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to host free pet food giveaway

article

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is helping out pet owners struggling to feed their pets during the pandemic.

On Sunday, July 26, the shelter will be giving away free pet food to the community.

Any family in need of pet food for their furry friends can stop by the shelter at 2727 Conroy Road in Orlando from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

"We will have contactless curbside pickup for dog and cat food up to 40 pounds per vehicle. Staff and volunteers will be social distancing themselves as you pull up to the shelter and will place all food in the trunk of your car."

Tito’s Handmade Vodka donated $2,000 worth of pet food for the event.

The shelter has held pet food giveaways in the past to help out the community.

If you have questions, call (407) 351-7722.