Person starts multiple fires inside Florida hospital: Ocala officials

A suspect has been taken into custody for setting multiple fires inside and nearby the HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala Sunday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, is accused of starting a total of five fires.

Shortly after 7 p.m., firefighters were called out to the hospital on SW 46th Court following a report of a fire. While crews were headed to the hospital, they received another call about a second fire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Ocala Fire Rescue)

Once inside the hospital, crews found fires in a fifth-floor coffee station, the first-floor men's restrooms and the first-floor women's restrooms.

Within minutes, two additional fires were also reported near the hospital – one behind Rasmussen University and the other behind a home.

Officials said there were no reported injuries.