Person hit, killed by truck on Turkey Lake Road in Orlando, troopers say

article

One person is dead after being hit by a truck in Orlando Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Turkey Lake Road south of Sand Lake Road. Law enforcement said the crash involved a Dodge Ram and a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene, authorities said in a statement.

The southbound lanes of Turkey Lake Road are closed in the area as traffic homicide units investigate.