Person detained after reported kidnapping in Orlando: Deputies

article

One person has been detained after fleeing from deputies who received a call about a possible kidnapping.

Deputies said around 3:55 p.m., someone said they witnessed a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van near the 9800 block of International Drive.

When deputies spotted the van, the person allegedly fled. The pursuit ended in Parramore, near Lee and South Street after the van crashed into a fence. The person in the van ran but was taken into custody.

Deputies said they didn't find anyone else in the van during the incident.

It is unknown what charges the person will be facing.