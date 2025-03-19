Perkins opens Orlando flagship restaurant with new menu, cocktails

The Brief Today, Perkins American Food Co. is opening its highly-anticipated flagship restaurant in Orlando. As part of the opening, the eatery is also debuting a brand-new menu paired with new beverages and the addition of alcohol. Perkins is an American casual dining restaurant chain which serves breakfast and other homestyle meals throughout the day in addition to bakery items, such as pies, muffins and other sweets.



Today, Perkins American Food Co. is opening its highly-anticipated flagship restaurant in Orlando. As part of the opening, the eatery is also debuting a brand-new menu paired with new beverages and the addition of alcohol.

The new restaurant is located off Turkey Lake Road in the Orange County area and replaces the previous Sand Lake Road location.

Perkins opens new restaurant

Local perspective:

Perkins celebrated the grand opening of its new Orlando flagship restaurant on March 19. The eatery is located at 7625 Turkey Lake Road, Orlando.

The new location is 3,500 square feet and features an exterior patio. The eatery is complimented with a new, state-of-the-art design by the Aria Group. Officials said the aesthetic combines contemporary style with the brand's heritage.

Perkins is an American casual dining restaurant chain which serves breakfast and other homestyle meals throughout the day. (Credit: Perkins American Food Co.)

A set of twin brothers who have started every morning for the last 30 years eating breakfast together at the same booth at the Perkins in Plymouth, Minnesota, helped to open the new Orlando location.

Perkins is also sending the brothers, Marlin and Merlin Smith, to Disney World (they've never been) for a day.

Twin brothers Marlin and Merlin Smith are helping to open the new Perkins in Orlando.

What they're saying:

Perkins said the opening of the new restaurant marks an important chapter in the brand's evolution as it blends a modern twist with the authentic American dining experience that has been its hallmark since 1958.

"We have put a lot of heart into ensuring that our new location embodies everything that Perkins represents," said Toni Ronayne, president of Perkins American Food Co. "While we honor our roots, we are redefining our brand to resonate with today’s dynamic diners. Our team has meticulously reimagined every detail — from menu innovation and interior design — to create a flagship location that serves as a blueprint for future growth and sets a new standard for modern American hospitality."

"It’s been a fantastic journey to reinvent the Perkins menu, adding creative, chef-inspired dishes," said Mindy Armstrong, vice president of menu innovation for Perkins American Food Co. "We are thrilled to unveil this entirely new lineup for guests to explore and enjoy for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

What's on the menu?

What we know:

Perhaps one of the most exciting pieces of the new location's opening is the launch of a reimagined, new menu.

Armstrong said the offerings focus on American classics that guests know and love, while also modernizing the dishes to align with current cravings.

The menu features a variety of breakfast favorites that Perkins is known for, including omelets, bennys & toasts, Build-Your-Own-Breakfast, Fresh Cracked Classics and specialty Griddle Greats. In addition to the classics, the menu introduces options such as shareable appetizers, a lighter eats section, burgers & handhelds and Perkins plates.

A new innovative beverage list is also part of the new menu. Perkins will offer bakery-inspired frozen drinks, boba chillers, craft refreshers and signature cocktails.

Perkins serves breakfast and homestyle meals, as well as bakery items, such as pies, muffins and other sweets. (Credit: Perkins American Food Co.)

What is Perkins?

The backstory:

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery began as a pancake house in 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Now a family restaurant chain, Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the United States and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

The new location will be the sole restaurant in Orlando, as it is replacing the previous 6813 Sand Lake Road spot.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: