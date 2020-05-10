People seeking unemployment benefits will have to 'claim their weeks' every two weeks to keep receiving benefits

article

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced over the weekend that those seeking unemployment benefits will have to claim their weeks every two weeks to keep receiving benefits.

Beginning Monday at 8 a.m., people will be able to log in to the CONNECT system to claim their benefits.

In a series of tweets, the FDEO explained the process, saying people making claims will be required to answer work search questions, but those questions will not impact whether or not they will receive their benefits.

That is in effect until at least May 30, according to Governor Ron DeSantis, who waived that requirement.

Visit http://floridajobs.org/ to learn more.