People fill Downtown Orlando for first 'United We Dance' Pulse remembrance event

People filled Church Street in Downtown Orlando on Thursday, ahead of the five-year anniversary of the Pulse massacre.



Blue Star is one of the organizers of "United We Dance." She said she wanted to put together an event to bring everyone together with dance and music.

"Honoring that process of healing and coming together and staying united as a community and celebrating that with dance," she said.

India Godman is a survivor along with her son.

RELATED: Senate approves bill designating Pulse site as national memorial

"Just changed our lives forever," she said. "It really did."



"You have to remember that we have to love, we have support, and we have to be there for one another," her son said.

Star said it’s the first time the event is held. She hopes it continues every year.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.