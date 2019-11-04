Penalty phase hearing for convicted cop killer scheduled for Monday

A penalty phase hearing for convicted cop killer Everett Miller is scheduled for Monday.

After an emotional trial, 47-year-old Everett Miller was found guilty of gunning down and killing two Kissimmee police officers in August 2017.

Miller is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He could face the death penalty.

The officers killed, 26-year-old Matthew Baxter and 36-year-old Sam Howard, are remembered their family, friends, and community.

