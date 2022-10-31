Accused Pelosi attacker wanted to take House Speaker hostage, 'break her kneecaps'

The suspect who allegedly attacked 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into his San Francisco home intended to hold his wife House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and "break her kneecaps," according to an FBI affidavit.

On Monday, federal prosecutors charged David DePape, 42, with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. He also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties.

The federal criminal complaint offers some new details as to what happened at the Pelosi home early Friday morning in the 2600 block of Broadway just after 2:30 a.m.

DePape acknowledged in police interviews that not only would he break Nancy Pelosi's kneecaps, but he would also "wheel" her into Congress, which would show other members "there were consequences to actions," court records state.

DePape described the speaker as the "‘leader of the pack" of lies told by the Democratic party."

In a recorded interview with investigators, DePapa allegedly said he was going to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage to "talk to her."

Authorities said DePape had zip ties, tape, rope, and at least two hammers when he broke into the Pelosi residence, shattering the back window of the home.

DePape was also charged by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office with attempted murder, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and false imprisonment.

At a news conference on Friday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, "Violence certainly has no place ever in San Francisco or in politics."

DePape was not immediately available for comment. It's unclear if he has an attorney representing him on the federal or San Francisco Superior Court charges. He is being held in a locked ward at San Francisco General Hospital. He has yet to make a court appearance.

In fact, DePape, who was last living in a garage in Richmond, Calif., woke up Paul Pelosi in his bedroom as he was sleeping in the couple's bedroom, according to the federal affidavit.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. at the time.

Paul Pelosi was able to sneak into his own bathroom and call 911 for help.

Police officers were there in two minutes and saw the two men struggling over the hammer.

DePape allegedly struck Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer, leaving him seriously injured with a skull fracture.

Paul Pelosi was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right harm and hands, the speaker’s office said. He is expected to recover.

Sources told KTVU that authorities also found a manifesto belonging DePape that contained conspiracy theories and anti-government COVID beliefs. He also allegedly had a list of other politicians he planned to target.