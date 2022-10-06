Pedestrian killed, several injured in Orlando crash involving car, truck

article

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. The crash occurred at the intersection of 23rd Street and S Nashville Ave. in Orlando.

The crash involved a 2016 Nissan Altima, a 2009 Dodge Ram, and four pedestrians. According to troopers, the Nissan driver and passenger – both 17-year-old boys from Orlando – were transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Dodge Ram driver, a 68-year-old Orlando man, was not injured and remained on-scene.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced deceased on-scene. The other three pedestrians were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.