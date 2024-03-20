Pedestrian killed in Sunrail train crash in Seminole County, officials say

article

A pedestrian was killed in a train crash in Seminole County on Monday morning, according to officials.

The Sunrail crash happened at around 9:40 a.m. in the area of 25th Street and Old Lake Mary Road in unincorporated Sanford, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by fire officials. The pedestrian's identity was not released.

The cause of the crash is believed to be accidental.

No other details were released at this time.