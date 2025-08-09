Pedestrian hit by Orange County Fire Rescue vehicle, officials say

The Brief A pedestrian was hit by an Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD) vehicle on Saturday morning in Kissimmee. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains active and ongoing.



A pedestrian was hit by an Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD) vehicle on Saturday morning in Kissimmee, officials say.

What we know:

Officials with the OCFRD say that the crash took place around 11:05 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, at the intersection of John Young Parkway and Oak Street in Kissimmee, Florida.

One of OCFRD's medical transport units was headed to Orlando Regional Hospital, in connection with a separate incident, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The Kissimmee Fire Department said they took the pedestrian involved in the incident to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released any information on the possible events leading up to the crash.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our citizens and our firefighters is the top priority of Orange County Fire," OCFRD officials said in a prepared statement. "The department is currently reviewing the incident and is committed to cooperating with law enforcement, which is the lead agency investigating the motor vehicle incident."

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

FOX 35 News has reached out to authorities for more information on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.