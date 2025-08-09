Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian hit by Orange County Fire Rescue vehicle, officials say

By
Published  August 9, 2025 1:42pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was hit by an Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD) vehicle on Saturday morning in Kissimmee.
    • The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 
    • The investigation remains active and ongoing. 

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit by an Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD) vehicle on Saturday morning in Kissimmee, officials say. 

What we know:

Officials with the OCFRD say that the crash took place around 11:05 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, at the intersection of John Young Parkway and Oak Street in Kissimmee, Florida.

One of OCFRD's medical transport units was headed to Orlando Regional Hospital, in connection with a separate incident, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian. 

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The Kissimmee Fire Department said they took the pedestrian involved in the incident to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released any information on the possible events leading up to the crash. 

What they're saying:

"The safety of our citizens and our firefighters is the top priority of Orange County Fire," OCFRD officials said in a prepared statement. "The department is currently reviewing the incident and is committed to cooperating with law enforcement, which is the lead agency investigating the motor vehicle incident."

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. 

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

FOX 35 News has reached out to authorities for more information on the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD) and the Kissimmee Fire Department.

Crime and Public SafetyOrange CountyKissimmee