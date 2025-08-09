Pedestrian hit by Orange County Fire Rescue vehicle, officials say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit by an Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD) vehicle on Saturday morning in Kissimmee, officials say.
What we know:
Officials with the OCFRD say that the crash took place around 11:05 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, at the intersection of John Young Parkway and Oak Street in Kissimmee, Florida.
One of OCFRD's medical transport units was headed to Orlando Regional Hospital, in connection with a separate incident, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian.
The Kissimmee Fire Department said they took the pedestrian involved in the incident to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet released any information on the possible events leading up to the crash.
What they're saying:
"The safety of our citizens and our firefighters is the top priority of Orange County Fire," OCFRD officials said in a prepared statement. "The department is currently reviewing the incident and is committed to cooperating with law enforcement, which is the lead agency investigating the motor vehicle incident."
What's next:
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
FOX 35 News has reached out to authorities for more information on the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD) and the Kissimmee Fire Department.