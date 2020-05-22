Paying it Forward: Woman battling Stage 3 cancer helps put 'sunshine' in peoples' lives

A woman fighting Stage 3 cancer is focusing on paying it forward to help others.

She says making others smile helps her heal.

Shannon Hunston created the company "Sunshine Yard Party."

She helps people and families celebrate birthdays, graduations and other events by creating huge signs for them to display in their yards.

Hunston was diagnosed with colon cancer in April 2019.

She underwent radiation, chemotherapy and surgery, but hasn't let the struggle keep her down.

She says she chose to focus on the sunshine, thus the name of her company.

