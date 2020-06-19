Pay it Forward: The gift of giving

Two friends for nearly two decades are used to having each other in their lives through thick and thin.

Melissa Clarke and Joanne Montalvo are both single mothers.

Melissa has two sons and Joanne has two daughters.

When times got tough for Melissa, Joanne was the only person who stepped up to help.

When Joanne was furloughed from her job because of the coronavirus lockdown, Melissa wanted to repay the favor.

Melissa nominated Joanne for the Kingdom Church's "Pay it Forward Blessing."

Every week, the church hand-delivers a $1,000 check to someone who needs, and deserves, the money.

FOX 35 anchor LuAnne Sorrell has the story.