Passenger killed, driver arrested following deadly crash on I-75 in Florida: FHP

A driver has been arrested following a deadly crash that killed his passenger on Interstate 75 in Marion County Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 9 p.m. on I-75 southbound near State Road 326.

In a news release, FHP said a 25-year-old New York man was driving a car south on the interstate when he veered to the left into a grassy median. His vehicle collided with the guardrail multiple times, causing the vehicle to bounce back into the direct path of an oncoming SUV, troopers said.

A passenger of the New York's man car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was arrested for reportedly driving without a valid driver's license involving death.

All others involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.