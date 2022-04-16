US Coast Guard searching after man goes overboard on Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship

article

The United States Coast Guard is searching after a man was reported to have gone overboard on the Carnival Mardi Gras early Saturday morning.

In a statement, Carnival Cruise Line said the cruise ship was on its way back to Port Canaveral, which is east of Orlando, when the man reportedly went overboard.

The ship's crew immediately began search and rescue efforts to find him, but were unable to locate him, the statement read.

The U.S. Coast Guard has taken over the search and the ship is continuing its journey to Port Canaveral, the cruise line said.

"The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family," said Carnival Cruise Line.