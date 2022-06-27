Pasco Sheriff's Department welcomes newest K9 recruit

article

The Pasco Sheriff's Office is proud to announce their newest recruit: "Woodie" the pup.

The one-year-old Plott hound is the newest member of the K9-Unit and is one of the few females in the unit. She will be working in the Community Engagement Unit with her partner Cpl. Madden.

AAT K9 Woodie (Photo courtesy of Pasco County Sheriffs Office)

Woodie is a certified Animal-Assisted Therapy dog and will accompany her handler on calls to help comfort those experiencing stress and trauma.

AAT K9 Woodie was formerly a shelter dog who was rescued as part of Brevard County's Paws & Stripes program. The program pairs jailed inmates with shelter dogs who then train the pups on obedience commands such as sit, stay, and hand signals.

According to the sheriff's office, Woodie bears the name of the store that donated the funds to help her get adopted: Woodie's Wash Shack.