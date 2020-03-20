Parrish Medical Center offers free COVID-19 Online Risk Assessment
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Parrish Medical Center in Titusville is now offering a free COVID-19 Online Risk Assessment.
The facility is also offering "Care Navagiator Consultations" to help direct patients to the most appropriate care.
You can take the COVID-19 Risk Assessment by visiting parrishhealthcare.com/COVID19HRA or by texting “coronavirus” to 321-204-1966.
Health officials say the test takes just a few minutes to complete and provides immediate feedback.