Parrish Medical Center offers free COVID-19 Online Risk Assessment

Parrish Medical Center in Titusville is now offering a free COVID-19 Online Risk Assessment.

The facility is also offering "Care Navagiator Consultations" to help direct patients to the most appropriate care.

You can take the COVID-19 Risk Assessment by visiting parrishhealthcare.com/COVID19HRA or by texting “coronavirus” to 321-204-1966.

Health officials say the test takes just a few minutes to complete and provides immediate feedback.