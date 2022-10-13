Jury in Parkland shooting penalty trial recommends life in prison for Nikolas Cruz

Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the jury said Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that he should be executed.

WATCH LIVE: Family members of Parkland shooting victims are speaking. You can watch the press conference in the live player above.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will formally issue the life sentences Nov. 1. Relatives, along with the students and teachers Cruz wounded, will be given the opportunity to speak at the sentencing hearing. Under Florida law, she cannot depart from the jury’s recommendation of life.

"The jury let us down. They didn’t go by the evidence. There were no mitigating factors," said Dr. Ilan Alhadeff, father of 14-year-old Alyssa who was fatally shot in the 2018 massacre. "There is no reason, and if there is a reason why are we allowing people to randomly kill people."

MORE: 'Stunned, devastated': Parents of Parkland victims react to shooter's life sentence

His wife, Lori Alhadeff, who became a Broward County school board member after the shooting, called out law enforcement officers who didn't stop the shooting sooner on that Valentine's Day.

The Alhadeffs and Tony Montalto, father of Gina, who was also killed, agreed they thought the state prosecutors did their job.

"Pressing the barrel of his weapon to my daughter’s chest. That doesn’t outweigh that poor little what’s his name had a tough upbringing?" Montalto questioned following the verdict. "Society really has to reexamine who and what is a victim. My beautiful Gina, the other sons, daughters, spouses, and fathers, they were the victims here. Our justice system should have been used to punish this shooter to the fullest extent of the law – not as an act of revenge but to protect our nation’s schools. To stop others from attacking the future of this country, when they attack our schools."

"Do we want to excuse them because they had a tough time growing up?" he added.

READ: ‘You deserve the death penalty’: Florida leaders decry life in prison sentence for Nikolas Cruz

Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime, said he believed there was one juror who didn't tell the truth and wasn't going to agree to a death penalty – no matter what.

"She was shot running down a hallway. What mitigating factor did they use on her? Are they going to use he didn’t have the fine motor skills? This jury failed our families today," he said. "I’ll tell you, this monster is going to jail…I hope and pray he will be shown the type of mercy he showed on my daughter. He should’ve received the death sentence today."

Among those mitigating factors presented at trial included arguments by the defense that Cruz suffered lifelong developmental delays that resulted from his biological mother's substance abuse during pregnancy.

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill, seated with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, listens as the last of the 17 verdicts is read in the penalty phase of Cruzs trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Expand

The wife of Chris Hixon, Debbie, said he was "completely devastated and shocked" by the verdict. Chris was an Iraq War veteran turned school security guard, coach and athletic director later transferred to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He was on patrol there the day a former student opened fire on campus.

Hixon grabbed a golf cart and went speeding toward the sound of gunfire. His first reaction was to protect students and stop the carnage. Accounts from survivors say he attempted to disarm the 19-year-old shooter, who was firing into defenseless crowds of students and teachers. His devotion to the students he loved cost Hixon, a father of two, his life.

"Right now, it feels like his life is more important than Christopher’s," Debbie said. "[Cruz's] life meant more than the 17 that were murdered…and the thousands of people in that school and that community. Even if every single one of those mitigating circumstances were true…how does anyone of those mitigators outweigh those aggravating factors?"

"I have a son with special needs," she added, "and you know what, my son is not a murderer. This person had services. He had love. He had the best upbringing his mother could give him."

Corey Hixon leans in close to his mother, Debbie Hixon, while giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman. Hixon's husband and Coreys' father, Christopher, was killed in the 2018 shootings. (Photo by A Expand

FROM 2019: Plant City teacher will 'never forget' her friend, Parkland shooting victim Chris Hixon

Following the recommendation, the Stand With Parkland group – which includes parents and spouses of Parkland shooting victims – issued the following statement:

"Today’s ruling was yet another gut punch for so many of us who devastatingly lost our loved ones on that tragic Valentine’s Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School," said Tony Montalto, father of Gina Montalto and President of Stand with Parkland. "17 beautiful lives were cut short, by murder, and the monster that killed them gets to live to see another day. While this sentence fails to punish the perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law — it will not stop our mission to effect positive change at a federal, state and local level to prevent school shooting tragedies from shattering other American families."

The verdict came after a three-month trial that included graphic videos, photos, and testimony from the massacre and its aftermath, heart-wrenching testimony from victims’ family members, and a tour of the still blood-spattered building.

If the jury recommended the death penalty, it must be unanimous, based on Florida law. If that happened, it would have been up to Judge Scherer to make a final decision.

Cruz, his hair unkempt, largely sat hunched over and stared at the table as the jury’s recommendations were read. Rumblings grew from the family section — packed with about three dozen parents, spouses, and other relatives of the victims — as life sentences were announced. Many shook their heads, looked angry or covered their eyes.

PREVIOUS: Parkland shooter trial: Prosecutor makes final case for Nikolas Cruz to get the death penalty

The massacre is the deadliest mass shooting to ever go to trial. Nine other people in the U.S. who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks by suicide or police gunfire. The suspect in the 2019 massacre of 23 at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart is awaiting trial.

What happened during the Parkland sentencing trial?

Lead prosecutor Mike Satz kept his case simple for the seven-man, five-woman jury. He focused on Cruz’s eight months of planning, the seven minutes he stalked the halls of a three-story classroom building, firing 140 shots with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, and his escape.

He played security videos of the shooting and showed gruesome crime scene and autopsy photos. Teachers and students testified about watching others die. He took the jury to the fenced-off building, which remains blood-stained and bullet-pocked. Parents and spouses gave tearful and angry statements.

Cruz’s lead attorney Melisa McNeill and her team never questioned the horror he inflicted, but focused on their belief that his birth mother’s heavy drinking during pregnancy left him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Their experts said his bizarre, troubling and sometimes violent behavior starting at age 2 was misdiagnosed as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, meaning he never got the proper treatment. That left his widowed adoptive mother overwhelmed, they said.

The defense cut their case short, calling only about 25 of the 80 witnesses they said would testify. They never brought up Cruz’s high school years or called his younger half-brother, Zachary, whom they accused of bullying.

In rebuttal, Satz and his team contended that Cruz did not suffer from fetal alcohol damage but has antisocial personality disorder — in lay terms, he’s a sociopath. Their witnesses said Cruz faked brain damage during testing and that he was capable of controlling his actions, but chose not to. For example, they pointed to his employment as a cashier at a discount store where he never had any disciplinary issues.

Prosecutors also played numerous video recordings of Cruz discussing the crime with their mental health experts where he talked about his planning and motivation.

The defense alleged on cross-examination that Cruz was sexually molested and raped by a 12-year-old neighbor when he was 9.

On Tuesday, Cruz, sat impassively during closing arguments, occasionally exchanging notes with his attorneys. A large number of the victims’ parents, wives, and family members packed their section of the courtroom, many of them weeping during Satz’s presentations.

The mother of a murdered 14-year-old girl fled the courtroom before bursting into loud sobs in the hallway. Just minutes earlier, the families had greeted each other with smiles, handshakes, and hugs.

Satz meticulously went through the murders, reminding the jurors how each victim died and how Cruz looked some in the eye before he shot them multiple times.

"They all knew what was going on, what was going to happen," Satz said.

RELATED: Parkland school shooter may have been his own worst witness in death penalty trial

As he had during the trial, Satz played security videos of the shooting and showed photos. He talked about the death of one 14-year-old girl. Cruz shot her and then went back to shoot her again, putting his gun against her chest.

"Right on her skin. She was shot four times, and she died," Satz said. He then noted a YouTube comment, which jurors saw during the trial, in which Cruz said: "I don’t mind shooting a girl in the chest."

"That’s exactly what he did," Satz said.

MORE: Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's disturbing jailhouse drawings show images of mass murder, Satanic messages

His voice breaking, Satz concluded his two-hour presentation by reciting the victims’ names, then saying that for their murders "the appropriate sentence for Nikolas Cruz is the death penalty."

McNeill, the defense attorney, during her presentation, acknowledged the horror Cruz inflicted and said jurors have every right to be angry, "but how many times have we made decisions based solely on anger and regretted it?"

She focused on her belief that heavy drinking by his birth mother, Brenda Woodard, during pregnancy left him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. She said that accounts for his bizarre, troubling, and sometimes violent behavior starting at age 2.

"There is no time in our lives when we are more vulnerable to the will and the whims of another human being than when we are growing and developing in the wombs of our mothers," McNeill said. Woodard "poisoned him in the womb. He was doomed in the womb."

RELATED: Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's jailhouse interviews show how he contemplated school massacre for years

She said Cruz’s increasingly erratic personality left his widowed adoptive mother, Lynda Cruz, overwhelmed. He punched holes in walls when he lost video games, destroyed furniture and killed animals. Visitors described the home as "a war zone," McNeill said.

She pleaded with the jurors to give Cruz a life sentence, telling them that even if they are the only holdout they shouldn’t fear what the reaction will be from the families or the community.

RELATED: Parkland shooter's defense details Nikolas Cruz's troubled past that left him 'damaged' prior to massacre

"Sentencing Nikolas to death will not change that. It will not bring back those 17 dead people. Sentencing Nikolas to death will literally serve no purpose other than vengeance," she said. Instead, she said, "Look into your heart. Look into your soul. The right thing here, not the popular thing, is a life sentence."

The Associated Press contributed to this report