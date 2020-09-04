Park Avenue sees more businesses close amid pandemic

article

Along South Park Avenue, there's been an increase of businesses shutting down because of the pandemic.

Owners say they're working hard to attract customers and, hopefully, get a break on rent.

"Usually, we do have a good crowd on Labor Day weekend."

At the Wine Room, Abby Kaiser says customers continue to visit despite the pandemic. She’s concerned after seeing other businesses like Luma on Park shut down.

"We were disappointed. They were great neighbors. We loved being next door to them after all this time," she said. "It is a scary time. There’s a lot of factors that can go into running a business, so you never know what can happen."

According to Sarah Grafton, at the Park Avenue Merchants Association, 11 businesses have shut down along Park Avenue.

"We have the old Gap corner empty, but now across the street, Alex and Ani is gone and also on the other corner Violet Clover [is] gone, and our most recent loss was the toy store, which everybody loved," Grafton said.

She says she’s reached out to both landlords and business owners to encourage them to work together.

She suggests landlords decrease or waive rent, or allow tenants to pay at the end of their lease.

"What a hard balance because you have these small businesses trying to tell other people who have their own businesses of these landlords trying to run successful businesses," Grafton said.

"Landlords have been very good to us, from abating rent to half rent."

The owner of John Craig Men’s Store says he’s gotten breaks from paying rent. He wishes Luma could have survived.

"It’s one of the finest restaurants in Central Florida, and to lose Luma is huge. It is just a shame."

Grafton says it’s about helping each other right now.

"During these times, we have to work together."

She says in the future they plan to have a big sidewalk sale and music in the park to attract customers.

There's a total of 140 businesses along Park Avenue.