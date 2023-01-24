Parents upset after another teen is hit by car while riding bicycle in Avalon Park area

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orange County that sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital with minor injuries after he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

"I’ll see it. All the time. I feel like it’s weekly. I feel like it’s weekly. Just unbelievable," Candy Powell said. Powell’s son took pictures of the aftermath.

Troopers said a grey car was traveling southbound on Bella Vida Boulevard and when it tried to turn left onto Timber Springs Boulevard, it hit the teenager.

"It’s really scary," Powell added. She and other Avalon Park parents are outraged after learning another child was hit by a car while riding on a bicycle.

This is the second similar crash in months that FOX 35 has reported on in this area.

Last November, a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bicycle across the intersection of Auburn Cove Lane and Avalon Park E. Boulevard. The boy was thrown from his bike and the car never stopped.

Orange County Commissioner Maribel Gomez Cordero, who oversees District 4, said she hears the frustration from parents. She said she has been working on making changes to traffic safety in the Avalon Park area.

"I have been having a lot of meetings with traffic engineers here in the county to get some alternative and look for alternatives that could provide more safety," she said.

According to Gomez Cordero, there is a signal that has already been approved to be installed on the south side of Timber Springs Boulevard. At this time, it is scheduled to be operational in 2024.

"But what I’m doing is going into more meetings and getting with the traffic engineers to see if this can be expedited before 2024 for the safety of all of our residents there," Gomez Cordero added.