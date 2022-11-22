Who struck a 12-year-old boy in Avalon Park and left him in the road? FHP asking public for help

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 35 appears to show the moment a 12-tear-old boy riding his bike last week in Avalon Park was struck by the driver of a sedan, who, according to authorities, did not stop after the crash.

The 17-second video shows the student on his bike enter the roadway from the street – and moments later, collides with an oncoming car. The child is thrown from his bike and appears to quickly try and get out of the roadway before laying on his back, according to the video.

A passerby who was walking a dog is seen in the video running to the child, and then proceeds to pick him up before the video clip ends.

Content warning: Some viewers may find the video below hard to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, near Avalon Park East and Auburn Cove Lane in Orlando.

According to FHP, the child was traveling eastbound on Auburn Cove Lane – outside a marked crosswalk – and entered Avalon Park Blvd. The boy's bike was clipped by a silver sedan, FHP said.

The boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. However, the driver of the vehicle – described by a witness as a silver sedan – did not stop to check on the child.

FOX 35 spoke to the boy's mom, Felicia Lakharam, on Monday who said her son is traumatized from the incident and has a fractured kneecap. They're unsure yet if he has any injuries to his spinal cord, she said.

"My son was right there in the corner, and he waited until the road was clear, and it sometimes looks very clear," she said. "But as the cars are speeding, you never know when it’s your unlucky day and unfortunately, at that point, he was in the middle of the road that person came and hit him and then left him."

She said she's also working with neighbors and authorities to hopefully make some changes to make it a bit safer for people at the busy intersection.

"How about like the pedestrian walkway sign? Like the lights, something blinking to show hey there are pedestrians waiting across the street," she said.

One witness described the vehicle as a silver sedan, but was unable to get a license plate number. Anyone who recognized the vehicle or has any information is asked to contact Florida Highway Patrol or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 (TIPS).