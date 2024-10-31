Paolo Banchero injury update: Orlando Magic forward out indefinitely with torn oblique

article

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is out indefinitely after suffering a torn right oblique, the team announced on Thursday night.

Banchero, 21, was hurt Wednesday night during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls (the Magic lost, 99-102).

When Banchero will return to the court depends on how he responds to treatment, the team said. He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

He was the first-round draft pick in 2022. On Oct. 28, he scored 50 points against Indiana, a career high for him, and became the youngest player in Orlando Magic history with a 50-point game (21 and 351 days old), the team said.

His birthday is Nov. 12.

The team's next game is Nov. 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio. They'll then travel to Dallas, Texas, to take on the Dallas Mavericks.

The next home game is Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Pelicans.