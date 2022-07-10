Expand / Collapse search

Palm Island Park temporarily closed because of 'aggressive' alligator, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 27:An alligator populates the Wakodahatchee Wetlands on June 27, 2022 in Delray Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

MT. DORA, Fla. - Palm Island Park is temporarily closed because of an aggressive alligator, the Mount Dora Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook Sunday morning.

No other details were immediately made available. 

Officers say they will provide additional updates once the park reopens. 

FOX 35 News has contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 