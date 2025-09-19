Palm Coast 18-year-old arrested after sending threats to kill student, deputies say

The Brief Karl Wessley, 18, has been arrested for written or electronic threats to kill. Wessley allegedly threatened to kill a student through multiple text messages and a photo with guns. Wessley told officials he sent the messages because he believed the student was spreading rumors about him.



An 18-year-old from Palm Coast has been arrested after he threatened to kill a student through multiple text messages and a photo with guns, deputies say.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

According to an arrest report, a school resource deputy at Matanzas High School was approached on Aug. 12 by a student who reported receiving threatening text messages. The student said the messages came from 18-year-old Karl Wessley, of Palm Coast, who was determined to be a former Matanzas student who graduated in 2025.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said they reviewed the text messages, which included a photograph of two pistols, a rifle and an AK-47. Following the photograph, Wessley allegedly wrote messages, including, "But if you want me to kill you, I can, I ain’t scared" and "I could shoot you with which one."

Due to the nature of the threats, officials said the case was assigned to the Major Case Unit for investigation.

On Sept. 18, detectives located and interviewed Wessley at his home.

During the interview, Wessley said he sent the messages because he believed the student was spreading rumors about him. He also allegedly told detectives he did not own any firearms and had taken the photo from the internet.

Following the interview, detectives obtained a warrant for Wessley’s arrest for written or electronic threats to kill. Later that day, deputies arrested Wessley on the active warrant.

Karl Wessley (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Wessley was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What they're saying:

"We take every threat seriously and do not tolerate any threat to kill," Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said. "I commend the student for speaking up to their school resource deputy so that law enforcement could investigate the matter and arrest this man for making a stupid threat."