Palm Bay police searching for armed, dangerous person amid shooting investigation

Palm Bay police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 40-year-old man who is to be considered armed and dangerous.

There is a large police presence in the area of Malabar Rd. and Eldron Blvd in response to a shooting investigation, Palm Bay police said.

They have asked citizens to be on the lookout for a white 40-year-old man with a full beard, dark shirt, and jeans.

Police said the man may be on foot and are asking residents not to approach the man and instead call 911.

No other details have been released.