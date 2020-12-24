Palm Bay police investigating fatal shooting

article

Detectives with the Palm Bay Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police officers responded to the area of Forest Knoll Drive and Tree Ridge Lane after receiving calls about shots being heard. Officers discovered a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man, identified as Tyler McCoullough, 33, of Palm Bay, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Detectives continue to search for a suspect and motive behind the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).