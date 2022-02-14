Palm Bay Police Chief Nelson Moya retires after 31 years of service
article
PALM BAY, Fla. - Chief Nelson Moya announced his retirement from the Palm Bay Police Department on Monday.
The department said Chief Moya accepted a new position in New York and will start in March.
According to the city, Chief Moya started his career with the department in 1991.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
The Palm Bay Police Department said Deputy Chief Mario Augello will serve as acting Chief.
Deputy Chief Augello is a veteran of the US Army and joined the police department in 2000.
Advertisement