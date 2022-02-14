Expand / Collapse search

Palm Bay Police Chief Nelson Moya retires after 31 years of service

PALM BAY, Fla. - Chief Nelson Moya announced his retirement from the Palm Bay Police Department on Monday. 

The department said Chief Moya accepted a new position in New York and will start in March. 

According to the city, Chief Moya started his career with the department in 1991.

The Palm Bay Police Department said Deputy Chief Mario Augello will serve as acting Chief. 

Deputy Chief Augello is a veteran of the US Army and joined the police department in 2000. 