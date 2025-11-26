Palm Bay man accused of attacking child fishing, deputies say

The Brief A Palm Bay man was arrested for child abuse after reports say he threw a boy to the ground. The boy – whose age has not been released – was reportedly fishing behind the man's property. The man threw the kid's fishing pole into the water, officials said.



A Palm Bay man is accused of attacking a child who was fishing in a Palm Bay lake behind the man's house, deputies said.

What we know:

Wesley Boyd, 46, is accused of attacking a boy after he asked the boy to leave a fishing spot.

Wesley Boyd, 46, is accused of attacking a boy while fishing in Palm Bay on Nov. 24.

A Palm Bay Police Department report said Boyd approached the boy – who was fishing on an embankment of a lake – and told the boy to leave. When the boy started walking away, Boyd grabbed the kid from behind and around his neck, and then hit him in the knee, causing him to fall down, officials said. Boyd then threw the kid's fishing pole into the water, police said.

Police say multiple witnesses saw the incident and gave similar accounts of what happened.

The other side:

Boyd told officers the boy was fishing behind his home. He said after he told the boy to leave, the kid walked a few feet down and recast a fishing line, the report said. Boyd then said he reached behind the kid, grabbed his fishing pole and threw it in the water. Boyd told officials the kid slipped and fell, reports said.

The police department said it determined that Boyd was the primary aggressor, the report said. He was placed into custody for child abuse. Boyd was later booked into the Brevard County Jail.

What we don't know:

The age of the minor child was not released in reports.